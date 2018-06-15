WesBanco (WSBC) Given News Impact Score of 0.09

Headlines about WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WesBanco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.285662260588 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $46.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,226.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

