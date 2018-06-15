10,016 Shares in Boeing Co (BA) Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,016 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000. Boeing accounts for 3.6% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $362.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $191.37 and a fifty-two week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.22 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 3,774.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Gregory L. Hyslop sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.27, for a total value of $762,545.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,290,284.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,373.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.18 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $373.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $358.00 target price (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

