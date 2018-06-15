Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Westar Energy Inc (NYSE:WR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Westar Energy were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Westar Energy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 679,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 247,128 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Westar Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Westar Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Westar Energy by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 863,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Westar Energy by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,995,000 after buying an additional 558,847 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WR opened at $54.00 on Friday. Westar Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.39 million. Westar Energy had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Westar Energy Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 29th. Westar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

In related news, SVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $207,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,505,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,322 shares of company stock worth $2,676,574 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westar Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westar Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Westar Energy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

