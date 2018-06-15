Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Gas Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Gas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Summit Equities Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 21.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WES traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 840,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,477. Western Gas Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $437.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Western Gas Partners’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Gas Partners will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

