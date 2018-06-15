Danaher Co. (DHR) Holdings Cut by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 728,145 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,519,000 after buying an additional 40,320 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.0% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 649,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.69.

Shares of Danaher traded down $0.83, hitting $101.81, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 151,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $104.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 25,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $2,555,636.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,083,688.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $7,968,792.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,344.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,940 shares of company stock worth $24,527,925. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

