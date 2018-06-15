Westpark Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Westpark Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe SSNT’s Management is executing very well as demonstrated by the success of the Master value-added (VAR) program which has led to growth in customer base by 25%. We are encouraged by the acquisition as well as the entry into the Cybersecurity space via CyberHat. We maintain our $7 PT on SSNT.””

SSNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. equities analysts expect that SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock stock. Weber Alan W bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock (NASDAQ:SSNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Weber Alan W owned about 1.56% of SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies Inc common stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

