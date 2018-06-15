WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Foresters Investment Management Company Inc.

Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.08% of WestRock worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,631,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,979,000 after buying an additional 242,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,380,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after buying an additional 135,933 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,323,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,842,000 after buying an additional 259,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,074,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE:WRK opened at $60.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. WestRock Co has a 52-week low of $54.05 and a 52-week high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that WestRock Co will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. ValuEngine cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.