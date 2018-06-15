Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Westwater Resources (WWR) Share Price

Media stories about Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Westwater Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.4244191590876 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

Shares of WWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 232,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,935. Westwater Resources has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). equities research analysts expect that Westwater Resources will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

