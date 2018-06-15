Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Western Gas Partners worth $50,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 71.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 170,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Gas Partners by 33.5% during the first quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 79,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the last quarter. Summit Equities Inc grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Equities Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Western Gas Partners by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,522,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,309,000 after buying an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Western Gas Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $62.00 price target on Western Gas Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Gas Partners in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Western Gas Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Western Gas Partners in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

Western Gas Partners stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. 279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Western Gas Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). Western Gas Partners had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $437.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Western Gas Partners, LP will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Gas Partners

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP.

