Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 195,968 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Tenaris worth $64,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tenaris by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. TX acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris traded down $1.23, reaching $35.49, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,270. Tenaris SA has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Tenaris SA will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.50 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

