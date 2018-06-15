Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,906,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,171 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.67% of Nomad Foods worth $45,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 40,229 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nomad Foods opened at $18.06 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $539.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.39 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

