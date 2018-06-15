Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Hubbell worth $54,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,195,000 after acquiring an additional 130,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,531,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,251,000 after acquiring an additional 272,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 598,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $64,010,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $112.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.95 million. Hubbell had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.94%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,263.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rodd Richard Ruland acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.19 per share, with a total value of $210,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.