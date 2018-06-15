WEX Inc. (WEX) Receives $154.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WEX from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

WEX traded down $0.75, reaching $175.81, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 494,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. WEX had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $354.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in WEX by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 5.2% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in WEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in WEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

