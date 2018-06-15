WhaleCoin Price Tops $0.0393 (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. WhaleCoin has a total market cap of $391,122.00 and $81,245.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhaleCoin has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WhaleCoin

WhaleCoin (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 9,958,294 coins. WhaleCoin’s official message board is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleCoin Coin Trading

WhaleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhaleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

