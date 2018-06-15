WhaleCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $82,327.00 (WHL)

WhaleCoin (CURRENCY:WHL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. WhaleCoin has a total market capitalization of $410,011.00 and $82,327.00 worth of WhaleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhaleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhaleCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $496.47 or 0.07587900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00211849 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About WhaleCoin

WHL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. WhaleCoin’s total supply is 9,946,732 coins. WhaleCoin’s official message board is rocketchat.whalecoin.org. The Reddit community for WhaleCoin is /r/whalecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhaleCoin’s official website is whalecoin.org. WhaleCoin’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleCoin Coin Trading

WhaleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhaleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

