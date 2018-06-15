Whitestone REIT (WSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whitestone REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whitestone REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whitestone REIT by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 37,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.20%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ?E-commerce resistant? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment not typically readily available online to their respective communities.

