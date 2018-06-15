Wi Coin (WIC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Wi Coin (CURRENCY:WIC) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last seven days, Wi Coin has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Wi Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Wi Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $79.00 worth of Wi Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wi Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003637 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00598014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00235588 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00044686 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093518 BTC.

About Wi Coin

Wi Coin’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. Wi Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Wi Coin’s official website is www.cryptowi.com. Wi Coin’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto.

Buying and Selling Wi Coin

Wi Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wi Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wi Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wi Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wi Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wi Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.