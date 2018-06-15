Wild Beast Block Reaches Market Cap of $10,240.00 (CRYPTO:WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $10,240.00 and $15.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wild Beast Block Profile

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. The official website for Wild Beast Block is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wild Beast Block

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

