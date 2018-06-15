Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.3% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 199,633 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.63. 170,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $329.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $165.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.23.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

