Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Zoe’s Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a report issued on Monday, May 21st, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

ZOES stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 485,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,282. The stock has a market cap of $172.90 million, a P/E ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.16. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

