William M. Bohn Sells 7,600 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) insider William M. Bohn sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $210,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,896.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Associated Banc traded down $0.15, hitting $27.95, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 3,830,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,404. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $300.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,958,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Associated Banc by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,850,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 56,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,609,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after acquiring an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,746,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 71,836 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Associated Banc from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

