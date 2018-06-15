Williams Partners LP (WPZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

WPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.74 to $44.06 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Williams Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Williams Partners from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Williams Partners in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

WPZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 839,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,912. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Williams Partners has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $44.06.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Williams Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 5.42%. research analysts forecast that Williams Partners will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from Williams Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPZ. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Williams Partners in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Williams Partners in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,071,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,171,000 after buying an additional 512,649 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Partners by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 216,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the period. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

