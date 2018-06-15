Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Stake Lowered by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLTW. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.88. 916,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 12-month low of $142.67 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $154.00 price target on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “hold” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

