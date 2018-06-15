WillScot (WSC) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.18

News headlines about WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. WillScot earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.4808438067648 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

WSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of WSC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WillScot has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.49 million. equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $314,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

