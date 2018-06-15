Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Issues Earnings Results

Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

WINT opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.53. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Windtree Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Holdings Lee’s bought 541,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,600,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and novel drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

