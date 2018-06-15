Wingstop Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $319,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 133,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Peterson sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $593,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,880.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,695 shares of company stock worth $3,421,284 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.