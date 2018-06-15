Wink (WINK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $200.00

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded down 63.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Wink has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wink has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $200.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wink coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wink alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00083373 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00020103 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000269 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Wink Profile

Wink (WINK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.