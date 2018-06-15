Needham & Company LLC Raises Wix.Com (WIX) Price Target to $108.00

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, June 7th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WIX. MED upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wix.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of Wix.Com traded down $0.50, reaching $102.50, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 13,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.73. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.36. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 376.10%. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wix.Com by 14.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,763,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,846,000 after buying an additional 348,739 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,818,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,629,000 after purchasing an additional 162,202 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,322,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 470,579 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,185,000 after purchasing an additional 170,122 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 41.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,151,000 after purchasing an additional 332,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

