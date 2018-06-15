Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Lifted to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, May 31st, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,359 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 50,035 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth $1,256,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 91,522 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

