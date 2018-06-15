Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 35,760 General Electric (GE)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4,215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 54,124,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,727,000 after buying an additional 52,870,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in General Electric by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,730,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,640,000 after purchasing an additional 39,268,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,732,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,278,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 5,359.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,785,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642,557 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 217.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,449,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $180,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric opened at $13.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 3,883,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $58,245,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

