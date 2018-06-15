Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, May 24th.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $92.50) on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.87.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.09. 2,070,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of -100.86 and a beta of 1.81. Workday has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Workday will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,208,116.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $9,651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 976,935 shares of company stock valued at $124,279,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 610,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,106,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 48.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

