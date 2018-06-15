World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) versus PROVIDENT Finl/S (FPLPY) Head-To-Head Contrast

PROVIDENT Finl/S (OTCMKTS: FPLPY) and World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PROVIDENT Finl/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of World Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of World Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PROVIDENT Finl/S and World Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROVIDENT Finl/S 0 0 0 0 N/A World Acceptance 3 0 0 0 1.00

World Acceptance has a consensus target price of $70.67, indicating a potential downside of 37.88%. Given World Acceptance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe World Acceptance is more favorable than PROVIDENT Finl/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROVIDENT Finl/S and World Acceptance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROVIDENT Finl/S $1.54 billion 0.84 -$173.21 million $0.81 10.82 World Acceptance $548.71 million 1.88 $53.68 million $7.71 14.75

World Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROVIDENT Finl/S. PROVIDENT Finl/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PROVIDENT Finl/S has a beta of -2.51, indicating that its share price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Acceptance has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PROVIDENT Finl/S and World Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROVIDENT Finl/S N/A N/A N/A World Acceptance 9.78% 13.82% 8.05%

Dividends

PROVIDENT Finl/S pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. World Acceptance does not pay a dividend. PROVIDENT Finl/S pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

World Acceptance beats PROVIDENT Finl/S on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROVIDENT Finl/S

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services. In addition, the company markets and sells credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, and unemployment insurance in connection with its loans; and develops and provides computer software solutions for the consumer finance industry. It serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit, including banks, credit unions, other consumer finance businesses, and credit card lenders. As of May 31, 2017, the company operated 1,327 offices in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, as well as Mexico. World Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

