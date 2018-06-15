WorldCoin (WDC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $125.00

WorldCoin (CURRENCY:WDC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One WorldCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittylicious. During the last week, WorldCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. WorldCoin has a market cap of $896,767.00 and $125.00 worth of WorldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 182.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019450 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001421 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WorldCoin Profile

WorldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 14th, 2013. WorldCoin’s total supply is 119,606,941 coins. WorldCoin’s official message board is forum.worldcoin.global. The official website for WorldCoin is worldcoin.global. The Reddit community for WorldCoin is /r/worldcoinalliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WorldCoin’s official Twitter account is @WorldcoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WorldCoin

WorldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WorldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

