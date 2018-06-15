Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.47 Million Holdings in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $59.23 and a 12 month high of $72.41.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.23 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In related news, insider Arjun Mahalingam sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $40,867.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at $151,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion.

