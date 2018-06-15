WPP (WPP) Given a GBX 1,845 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a GBX 1,845 ($24.56) target price on WPP (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,416 ($18.85) price target on WPP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.57) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,496.33 ($19.92).

WPP stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,205 ($16.04). 2,071,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 1,121.44 ($14.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,774 ($23.62).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

