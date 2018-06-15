WPP (NYSE:WPP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media coverage about WPP (NYSE:WPP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. WPP earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.6301513955301 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPP traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.04. 181,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,723. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. WPP has a 52-week low of $76.68 and a 52-week high of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Pivotal Research lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered WPP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Investec lowered WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.