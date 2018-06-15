Insider Buying: Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) CEO Xinrong Zhuo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xinrong Zhuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Xinrong Zhuo purchased 72,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $228,960.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 86,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $268,320.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 100,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00.

On Thursday, May 31st, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $169,000.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $166,500.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Xinrong Zhuo acquired 50,000 shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00.

Shares of PME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. 140,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $254.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

