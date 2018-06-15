XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stake Boosted by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 427.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of XPO Logistics worth $48,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,593,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,890 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 217,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

XPO Logistics opened at $110.48 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.46.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $133.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; and logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments.

