Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Xtract Resources stock opened at GBX 1.33 ($0.02) on Friday. Xtract Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.98 ($0.05).

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Xtract Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. It holds interest in Manica Gold project, which is located to the north of Manica town in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.