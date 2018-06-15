Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on YTRA. ValuEngine upgraded Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatra Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yatra Online by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 24,762 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yatra Online traded up $0.15, hitting $7.50, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 83,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,532. The company has a market cap of $214.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of -1.76. Yatra Online has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

