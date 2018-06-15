Yelp Inc (YELP) Stake Lifted by Stonerise Capital Management LLC

Stonerise Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,450 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the quarter. Yelp comprises approximately 12.6% of Stonerise Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stonerise Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Yelp worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,240 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yelp from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Aegis downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $493,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,725,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $271,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $455,793.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,500 shares of company stock worth $6,035,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 102,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,646. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.00, a PEG ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.04. Yelp Inc has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.40.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The local business review company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 17.80%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

