Yext Inc (YEXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.56 Million

Analysts expect that Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) will announce $53.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.51 million to $53.65 million. Yext reported sales of $40.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year sales of $226.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $226.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $295.87 million per share, with estimates ranging from $289.72 million to $300.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,925. Yext has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.40.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Distelburger sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $96,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,441 shares of company stock valued at $15,280,233 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

