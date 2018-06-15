Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Yext had a negative return on equity of 81.00% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Yext updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.13)-(0.11) EPS and its FY19 guidance to ($0.45)-(0.43) EPS.

Yext traded up $0.02, reaching $19.63, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,841. Yext has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Sheehan acquired 1,000,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,042,441 shares of company stock worth $14,908,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

