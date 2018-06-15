Yirendai Ltd – (YRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yirendai’s earnings. Yirendai posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Yirendai will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yirendai.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. Yirendai had a return on equity of 51.90% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on YRD. TheStreet cut Yirendai from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Yirendai from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Yirendai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Yirendai in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Yirendai opened at $23.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Yirendai has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 4.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yirendai by 621.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

