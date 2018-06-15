Contrasting Regis (RGS) & Yogaworks (NASDAQ:YOGA)

Yogaworks (NASDAQ: YOGA) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yogaworks and Regis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yogaworks $54.51 million 0.59 -$23.43 million N/A N/A Regis $1.69 billion 0.48 -$16.14 million $0.06 291.50

Regis has higher revenue and earnings than Yogaworks.

Profitability

This table compares Yogaworks and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yogaworks -44.22% -45.47% -34.50% Regis 0.39% 5.24% 2.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yogaworks and Regis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yogaworks 0 1 5 0 2.83 Regis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yogaworks presently has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 184.86%. Regis has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Yogaworks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yogaworks is more favorable than Regis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Yogaworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Regis shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.0% of Yogaworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Regis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regis beats Yogaworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yogaworks

YogaWorks, Inc. builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. The company provides its programs to yoga students, children, athletes, seniors, and people in need of rehabilitation. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 49 yoga studios. The Company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. on April 10, 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services. The company operates its salons under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Cost Cutters, Hair Masters, First Choice Haircutters, Magicuts, and Sassoon names in enclosed mall shopping centers, strip shopping centers, Walmart Supercenters, department stores, mass merchants, and high-street locations. As of January 08, 2018, it owned, franchised, or held ownership interests in 8,944 locations worldwide. The company, through its 54.6% interest in Empire Education Group, Inc., operates accredited cosmetology schools under the Empire Beauty School brand. It owns and operates 88 cosmetology schools in the United States. Regis Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edina, Minnesota.

