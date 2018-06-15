YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of YY worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in YY in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in YY in the first quarter worth $168,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in YY in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in YY in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YY in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YY shares. Citigroup started coverage on YY in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Vetr downgraded YY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on YY from $127.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on YY from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

YY stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.78. 2,260,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,636. YY Inc has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The information services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). YY had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $517.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.32 million. sell-side analysts predict that YY Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

