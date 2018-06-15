Zacks: Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (GNMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Aevi Genomic Medicine’s rating score has declined by 20% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aevi Genomic Medicine an industry rank of 220 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of GNMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.61. 9,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,776. The firm has a market cap of $100.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.65.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). equities research analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 433.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 106,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 4,715.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.