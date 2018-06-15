Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3D Systems (DDD) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.05. 3D Systems reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.74.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.41. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $166,727.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

