Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adp, Llc (ADP) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adp, Llc (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ADP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. ADP reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADP will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADP.

ADP (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. ADP had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ADP from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ADP from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ADP from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ADP from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

ADP opened at $130.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. ADP has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $132.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This is an increase from ADP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. ADP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ADP by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,129 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ADP by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,402 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,997,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ADP by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129,143 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

