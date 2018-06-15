Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $614.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $617.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $610.70 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $656.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.23 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.54.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 189,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 188,036 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BXP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.65. 503,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,297. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.